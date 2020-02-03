Oman To Host World Science Forum In 2021

Oman is due to host the prestigious World Science Forum in 2021.

Her Excellency Dr Rawya al Busaidi, Minister of Higher Education, received Professor Sir Peter Gluckman, President of International Science Council (ISC), and his delegation in her office today [February 3].

In the meeting, matters on preparations for the World Science Forum were discussed. The forum will be held between October 9 and 14, 2021.

ISC is an international body that represents more than 200 scientific organizations from 127 countries.

The biennial event works to promote free and responsible practice of science, provide opportunities for interaction between scientists and researchers around the world, and offer proposals for solutions to global issues such as global sustainability, poverty, disaster reduction, urban development, and health issues.

Share this