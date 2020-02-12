Oman to host 2020 World Cancer Congress

The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Oman Cancer Association (OCA) and the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit 2020 has been selected as the host country for the 2020 World Cancer Congress, reports Oman News Agency (ONA). This prestigious international medical congress is held every two years and will be hosted at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 20-22, 2020 under the theme of ‘The Way Forward’, in collaboration with the National Oncology Centre.

The milestone announcement makes Oman the first Arab and Gulf country to host the esteemed global congress in the presence of world leaders and health ministers. Dr. Waheed bin Ali Al Kharousi, OCA Chairman and Board Member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) stated that the Sultanate hosted on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 a meeting of UICC board members to ‘discuss the repeated challenges to fight cancer, and the program of the congress.’

With outcomes encouraging knowledge transfer and exchange of best practices, the World Cancer Congress, stated Dr. Al Kharousi, is a recognized global conference that draws over 3,500 delegates with experts in public health and cancer control from 130 nations worldwide

Source: ONA

