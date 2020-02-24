Oman suspends flights to Iran

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has announced that it has suspended all passenger flights between Oman and Iran.

The authority said that all flights between the two countries will be stopped starting today [February 24, 2020] and until further notice.

This comes after two Omani women – who flew back to the Sultanate from Iran – tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 today.

🔴 من خلال متابعة الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني للتطورات الأخيرة للوضع الوبائي لفيروس #كورونا المستجد، وبعد التنسيق مع الجهات المختصة؛

الهيئة تُعلّق جميع رحلات الطيران المدني بين السلطنة والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، إعتبارًا من اليوم 24 فبراير 2020م وإلى إشعار آخر.

#CONVID19 — الهيئة العامة للطّيران المدني (@PACAOMAN) February 24, 2020

Share this