Oman suspends flights to Iran

24 Feb 2020
Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has announced that it has suspended all passenger flights between Oman and Iran.



The authority said that all flights between the two countries will be stopped starting today [February 24, 2020] and until further notice.

This comes after two Omani women – who flew back to the Sultanate from Iran – tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 today.

