Oman Post Launches Stamp Honoring Jerusalem As Capital Of Palestine

Muscat: Paying homage to one of the Arab and Islamic worlds’ most sacred cities, Oman Post has launched a new stamp, Al Quds Capital of Palestine.

Part of a collaboration with the Arab Permanent Postal Commission, and established by the Arab League in 1954, the stamp represents the Arab world’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Available now, the unique stamp depicts the Dome of the Rock or Qubbat Al-Sakhrah, one of Islam’s most significant holy sites located in the Temple Mount or the Haram esh-Sharif, a walled compound within the Old City of Jerusalem.

In addition, the stamp features the Palestinian flag and two white doves, representing peace.

Abdulmalik Al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post, said: “Oman has always been a supporter of the Palestinian cause, and this new stamp not only very beautifully depicts the Dome of the Rock, but also delivers a united message to the entire world.”

“We hope that philatelists and people who are interested in the historical and cultural significance of Al Quds, will enjoy the stamp and be reminded of our wish for a better future for the Palestinian people and peace around the world.”

In addition to Oman Post’s aspirations for global expansion of operations in postal and logistics’ services, as well as eCommerce, the company is committed to delivering stamps that reflect on key domestic and international causes.

Al Quds Capital of Palestine is thoughtfully memorialized in the latest stamp, which can be reserved by emailing Oman Post at philatelic@omanpost.om.

