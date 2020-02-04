Oman Municipal Council Pays Tribute To Late HM Sultan Qaboos

The Municipal Council of the Governorate of Muscat today dedicated its periodic meeting to pay tribute to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In the second meeting of the fourth year of the Council’s second term, the members expressed their profound grief over the death of the architect of modern Oman, the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. They recalled the accomplishments he realized during his prosperous reign. They prayed to the Almighty Allah to guard his soul in the Heavens of Paradise.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Municipal Council members also prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and to grant him success in pursuing the march of nation building and progress over the dear land of Oman. They pledged to continue working in a spirit of complete dedication and self-denial to upgrade the march of development under his leadership.

– ONA

Share this