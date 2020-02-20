Oman Housing Bank to give unemployed Omanis a break from their monthly loan installments

Omanis who have been made redundant from work will get a respite by the Oman Housing Bank from paying their monthly installments.

This announcement came after the Oman Housing Bank stated that it would consider the requests of those who have been laid off from work. These individuals will receive a break from paying off the monthly installments on their housing debts.

As reported by Al Wisal, the bank said in a tweet: “As per our social responsibility and to achieve the goals that were made by the Oman Housing Bank, we have been carefully monitoring what is being posted on social media about Omani employees that have been laid off work by their companies.

“We sympathize with these employees, and will consider their financial situations and give them enough time to fulfill their financial duties. The bank will reconsider delaying the monthly installments of their housing loans.”

