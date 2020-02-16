Oman establishes Behavioral Economics Unit

Oman’s Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) has established a Behavioral Economics Unit to help decision-makers in the Sultanate factor in scientific evidence on trends in behaviour that could help aid public policy development.
This will serve as Oman’s central unit for behaviourally-informed public policy-making that uses economics and human psychology to improve public policy outcomes, outlined the SCP in a statement on its website.
“The mission is to advance the well-being of the Omani population by improving the effectiveness of public services and individuals’ decision-making,” it added.
The unit is located in the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning and it aims to: