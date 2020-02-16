Oman establishes Behavioral Economics Unit

Oman’s Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) has established a Behavioral Economics Unit to help decision-makers in the Sultanate factor in scientific evidence on trends in behaviour that could help aid public policy development.

This will serve as Oman’s central unit for behaviourally-informed public policy-making that uses economics and human psychology to improve public policy outcomes, outlined the SCP in a statement on its website.

“The mission is to advance the well-being of the Omani population by improving the effectiveness of public services and individuals’ decision-making,” it added.

The unit is located in the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning and it aims to:

Transfer international knowledge to the unique context of Oman, and find out what works and what doesn’t by conducting rigorous scientific approaches.

Build the capability of Oman’s public sector to apply behavioural insights through training and practice.

Host events with leading figures in behavioural economics and policy practitioners.

Contribute to the Arab body of behavioural insights to advance regional knowledge.

