Oman establishes Behavioral Economics Unit

16 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Y Magazine

Oman’s Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) has established a Behavioral Economics Unit to help decision-makers in the Sultanate factor in scientific evidence on trends in behaviour that could help aid public policy development.



This will serve as Oman’s central unit for behaviourally-informed public policy-making that uses economics and human psychology to improve public policy outcomes, outlined the SCP in a statement on its website.

“The mission is to advance the well-being of the Omani population by improving the effectiveness of public services and individuals’ decision-making,” it added.

The unit is located in the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning and it aims to:

  • Transfer international knowledge to the unique context of Oman, and find out what works and what doesn’t by conducting rigorous scientific approaches.
  • Build the capability of Oman’s public sector to apply behavioural insights through training and practice.
  • Host events with leading figures in behavioural economics and policy practitioners.
  • Contribute to the Arab body of behavioural insights to advance regional knowledge.

 

 

