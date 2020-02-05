Oman customs clearance applications to become digitized

05 Feb 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued a new directive stating that as of February 7, 2020, all tax and duty exemption applications will be processed exclusively online through its Bayan portal.

In a statement outlining the service’s shift to digital transformation, MOCI said: “Effective of February 7, 2020, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Directorate General of Customs will suspend all the paper applications to the tax and duty exemptions.”

The statement went on to direct all user queries and clarifications as follows: “For more inquiries, you can contact the specialists of the Industrial Registry Secretariat at the General Directorate of Industry in the Ministry via phone number: 2482-8502.”

