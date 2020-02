The Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said on Wednesday [February 19] that the price of Omani oil (April 2020 delivery) had jumped up by one US Dollar and 26 Cents.

Omani oil was being traded at US$57.05 today, when compared with the US$55.79 it was being traded at yesterday [February 18].

The DME also noted that the average price of Omani oil (for March 2020 delivery) had reached US$64.89 per barrel, which was down by 60 Cents compared to the delivery price of February 2020 delivery.

