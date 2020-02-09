Oman Air Flight Takes Precautionary Landing After ‘Cabin Pressurization Fault’

Muscat: Oman Air flight WY154 from Zurich to Muscat on Sunday took a precautionary landing in Diyarbakir, Turkey after facing ‘Cabin Pressurization Fault’, according to the national carrier.

The company said that all passengers are safe and are being accommodated in local hotels in Diyarbakir area.

In a statement, the carrier said: “Oman Air will be dispatching a replacement aircraft to Diyarbakir, Turkey departing Muscat later this evening at approximately 20:00 (local time) to repatriate our delayed guests back to Muscat,”

It added that its team is currently working with local authorities to ensure a swift return of the passengers to their destination.

