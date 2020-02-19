Official 40-day mourning period in Oman ends today, but love for HM Sultan Qaboos only grows stronger

Forty days have elapsed since the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said; but the love, support, and prayers offered for the late HM is in abundance, which is a testament to the proud and peaceful nation he built together with his people.

His passing on the 14th of Jumada Al-Ula [10th of January, 2020] was mourned by millions in the Sultanate – citizens and expats alike – and by leaders around the globe, several of whom had also visited the country to observe and grieve with the Royal Family and the citizens.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted following the passing of HM Sultan Qaboos: “The Sultan of love and wisdom is gone. Sultan Qaboos has passed away. Our condolences to our brothers in Oman.

“Our condolences to the Arab and Muslim world. Our condolences to every person who loved Oman, it’s culture, history and authenticity. We ask God for patience for our brotherly nation and grant the leader of renaissance heaven.”

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II spoke of the late Sultan Qaboos’ dedication to his people. She wrote: “His devotion to Oman, to its development and to the care of his people was an inspiration.

“He will be remembered for his wise leadership and his commitment to peace and understanding between nations and between faiths.

“He was a good friend of my family and of the United Kingdom, and we are thankful for all he did to further strengthen the bond of friendship between our countries.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also among those who showered their condolences to the Royal Family and the citizens of Oman. He said in a tweet: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation.

“He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace.”

On occasion of the passing of HM Sultan Qaboos (may his soul rest in peace), the Diwan of Royal Court had announced a state of mourning, which included halt of official work in the public and private sectors for three days, flying of flags at half-mast, and abstaining from concerts, musical and entertainment performances for 40 days.

