OCA To Mark World Cancer Day

Muscat: Oman Cancer Association (OCA) will mark the World Cancer Day, this Tuesday [February 3], by creating awareness of cancer and highlighting the need for early detection.

Every year, the Association observes the World Cancer Day by highlighting and working with all its sustainable projects from the mobile mammography Unit, Dar Al Hanan – Home Away From Home – for children with cancer, palliative care services, patients advocacy and specific awareness programs for the community all around Oman working together with its five branches targeting the private and corporate institutions, schools and government sector.

OCA will also host the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) ‘World Cancer Leaders Summit’ and the ‘World Cancer Congress’ in the Sultanate in October 2020.

– Oman News Agency

Share this