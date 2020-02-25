Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman jumps to four: MOH

The number of people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Oman has risen to four today, the Ministry of Health has announced. The additional cases have been reported today among another two travelers in the Sultanate returning back from Iran. Details on the two newest patients have not yet been announced.

COVID-19 – Best hygiene practices as per MOH

Wash hands regularly with soap and water.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Reduce or avoid handshakes or kisses on the cheek when greeting.

Practice healthy habits when coughing or sneezing. Ex: Sneezing/coughing into the crook of your elbow or into a tissue.

#عاجل.. تسجيل إصابتين جديدتين بمرض فيروس #كورونا في #السلطنة مرتبطتين بالسفر إلى جمهورية #إيران الإسلامية.

لتصبح عدد الحالات المسجلة في السلطنة (4) حالات.

وتهيب الوزارة بالمسافرين القادمين من الدول الموبوءة التواصل مع مركز الاتصال بالوزارة واتباع الاجراءات الوقائية. pic.twitter.com/332rnkK3KU — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) February 25, 2020

