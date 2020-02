Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) refuted rumors that were circulating on WhatsApp about a case of coronavirus found in Al Mawaleh Health Centre.

The Ministry said in a tweet today (Monday) that the news is not true and that no cases of coronavirus have been reported in Oman yet.

It added that legal actions will be taken on those who created the fake news, and called people to follow official channels before reshaping any content.

