Nine Omanis In Forbes Middle East’s Most Powerful Women’s List

Nine Omani businesswomen were featured in Forbes Middle East’s list of most powerful businesswomen in the region.
Forbes Middle East revealed its list of Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020 on Thursday [February 6].
Here are the Omani women who made it to the list this year:
Title: Founder and chairperson – Bahwan CyberTek Group
Title: Chairperson of Mohsin Haider Darwish group
Title: Deputy Chairperson of Mohsin Haider Darwish group
Title: Managing Director – Al Tasnim Group
Title: Vice Chairperson – Suhail Bahwan Group Holding
Title: CEO – Takaful Oman Insurance; and Chairperson – NBO
Title: Vice Chairperson – MB Holding
Title: CEO – FRiENDi mobile Oman
Title: Partner – Gateway Partners