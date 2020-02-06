Nine Omanis In Forbes Middle East’s Most Powerful Women’s List

Nine Omani businesswomen were featured in Forbes Middle East’s list of most powerful businesswomen in the region.

Forbes Middle East revealed its list of Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020 on Thursday [February 6].

Here are the Omani women who made it to the list this year:

#29: Hind Bahwan

Title: Founder and chairperson – Bahwan CyberTek Group

#34: Areej Mohsin Darwish

Title: Chairperson of Mohsin Haider Darwish group

#34: Lujaina Mohsin Darwish

Title: Deputy Chairperson of Mohsin Haider Darwish group

#44: Devaki Khimji

Title: Managing Director – Al Tasnim Group

#51: Amal Suhail Bahwan

Title: Vice Chairperson – Suhail Bahwan Group Holding

#61: Sayyida Rawan al Said

Title: CEO – Takaful Oman Insurance; and Chairperson – NBO

#64: Sharifa al Harthy

Title: Vice Chairperson – MB Holding

#83: Salma Nasser al Maawali

Title: CEO – FRiENDi mobile Oman

#85: Huda al Lawati

Title: Partner – Gateway Partners

