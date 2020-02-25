New traffic lights at roundabout in Al Khoud area activated

25 Feb 2020
The Muscat Municipality activated a new set of traffic lights by the Al Jami roundabout in Al Khoud.



In a tweet, the municipality said: “The Muscat Municipality has activated the traffic lights by the Al Jami roundabout in the Al Khoud area. It was done by specialists from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to ensure the consistency in the timings of the signals based on traffic density in all directions.”

This comes as a part of the Muscat Municipality’s strategy to ease congestion at roundabouts by restricting and timing traffic flow across the governorate of Muscat.

