New spine clinic to service residents of Barka

A new spine clinic that aims to bring together the region’s top orthopedic and spinal surgeons has officially commenced operations in Barka under the auspices of Starcare Hospital. The clinic will focus on providing multidisciplinary, patient-focused care for a variety of back, neck, and spine disorders.

Its core team will be led by Dr. Ahmed Jahwari, MD, FRCS CANADA, Sr. Consultant — Orthopedic & Trauma Care. Dr. Jahwari is an alumnus of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and obtained his MD from SQU’s College of Medicine. He is certified as an orthopedic surgeon from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Dr. Jahwari was awarded ‘Best Trainer of the Year’ by the Oman Medical Specialty Board, and is a recipient of the the Bernard Ghert Award for ‘Resident Excellence in Patient-Focused Care’ from the University of Toronto, and was awarded a first prize Zimmer Research Grant and an honorary degree from SQU.

Joining Dr. Jahwari’s team at the clinic is a full-fledged roster of experienced surgeons that includes: Dr. Paul P. Antony, MBBS, MS (Orthopedics), SICOT Fellow Shoulder & Elbow Surgery (Germany), AO Fellow (Germany); Dr. Raphael Charrabeh, MD Orthopedic & Trauma Specialty (Syrian Board); and Dr. Ahmed Said Al Al-Mandhari, Bsc. MD, MRCS, MCCE (Fellow in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery – UK). Rounding out the spine clinics core team is a unit of expert physiotherapists.

Speaking at a recent press conference at the Starcare Barka Hospital, Dr. Sadik Kodakat, Consultant Anesthesiologist and Chairman of Starcare Group said: “Back and neck pain are [among the] most common health issues for a large number of people. However, there are many misconceptions and fear among people regarding the results of treatment for spinal problems. Many people put up with the suffering rather than getting correct treatment, simply because of a lack of awareness about what all modern spine-care treatment methods can offer.”

Mr. Nasser Batha, Group CEO of Starcare Oman added that, with the addition of the spine clinic in the orthopedic division of Starcare Barka, the healthcare provider aims to aid patients in accurate diagnosis, help them choose the best treatment option, and execute it in the best possible manner for all patients. He also stated that the option of surgery is chosen only when non-surgical treatment fails to provide adequate relief to the patient and, when needed, surgeries will be carried out with the latest technologies at the hospital’s well-equipped operation theatres.

“Back and neck pain can result from a variety of causes when nerves are stressed by adjacent bones and other tissues,” stated Dr. Jahwari. “This can happen from regular movements such as simply bending over, or from strenuous activity, trauma, aging, or infection. Having a multi-disciplinary team to be able to correctly diagnose a wide range of spinal problems allows us to provide the best patient care as possible. We are all working together with the patient’s best interests in mind.

We specialize in minimally-invasive spine surgeries and endoscopic spine surgeries, along with other treatments for common spinal problems such as slipped or herniated discs, spondylosis, spinal trauma and fractures, spondylolisthesis and spine tumours etc.,” Dr. Jahwari elaborated. “It’s a multi-disciplinary teamwork, making it easier for patients to receive care for a variety of spine and nerve problems, including surgical and non-surgical treatment, rehabilitation, and pain management.”

Speaking to media at the launch event, Mr. Vinod, Chief Operating Officer of Starcare Hospital Barka said that the facility “has strived to provide the services of experienced and well-known doctors and senior visiting consultants from different specialties, including: orthopedic surgeries, weight reduction surgery, gynecologic laparoscopic surgery, pediatric surgery, and ENT surgeries. Now, it has become the preferred centre for complex orthopedic surgeries like joint replacement, shoulder arthroscopy, and spine surgeries. We were in the news last year for doing the first shoulder joint replacement surgery in the private sector in Oman and are now looking forward to be the centre of excellence in spine care.

Share this