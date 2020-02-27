New park opens its doors to the public today

A new 40,000 sq.m park – the Samail Public Garden – has opened its doors to the public today [Thursday, February 27].

The project was opened by the Samail Municipality, implemented by the Ministry of Regional Municipal and Water Resources, and supported by the Petroleum Development Oman.

Spanning over 40,000 sq.m, the park will come with plenty of green spaces for visitors to enjoy, prayer rooms for men and women, solar lights, a cafe, paved corridors, and adequate parking.

The project is said to have costed RO300,000.

Source: Al Wisal

