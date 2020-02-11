National Center for Employment announces 650 job openings in Oman

Muscat: Starting from today (Monday), Omanis can now apply for 650 job opportunities, the National Center for Employment has announced.

The center said that priority will be given to active jobseekers, who will be selected to undertake a written/oral exam, or both.

Those jobseekers must meet the conditions of their employment in accordance with the requirements of the job profile.

Citizens who want to apply for one of these opportunities, and meet the specified conditions, can visit the website jobs.nce.gov.om or submit their applications via SMS.

Applications will be open from February 11, 2020 until February 25, 2020. For any enquiries, interested applicants may call (+968) 8007-7575.

