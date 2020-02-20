Naseem Park To Reopen To The Public Today

20 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Naseem Park will reopen to the public today after it was closed temporarily last year.



The park closed its doors in December, 2019, but will open its doors to the public today [Thursday, February 20].

A tweet by Muscat Municipality read: “The Muscat Municipality would like to announce the reopening of the Naseem Public Park to the public today.

“We wish you can spend the best times in the public parks and hope to preserve them, by adhering to regulations and guidelines that ensure its sustainability,” they added.

Share this
Related News
HM The Sultan Issues Royal Decree Amending Annex 3 of Law On State Flag, Emblem And Anthem
HM The Sultan Issues Royal Decree Amending Annex 3 of Law On State Flag, Emblem And Anthem
Royal Opera House Muscat announces first performance after mourning period
Royal Opera House Muscat announces first performance after mourning period

Public Reviews and Comments