Naseem Park To Reopen To The Public Today

The Naseem Park will reopen to the public today after it was closed temporarily last year.

The park closed its doors in December, 2019, but will open its doors to the public today [Thursday, February 20].

A tweet by Muscat Municipality read: “The Muscat Municipality would like to announce the reopening of the Naseem Public Park to the public today.

“We wish you can spend the best times in the public parks and hope to preserve them, by adhering to regulations and guidelines that ensure its sustainability,” they added.

تُـعلن #بلدية_مسقط عن إعادة فتح متنزه النسيم العام للجمهور الكريم اعتبارًا من هذا اليوم ..

متمنين لكم قضاء أطيب الأوقات في المتنزهات العامة.. وآملين المحافظة عليها؛ بالتقيد باللوائح والإرشادات التي تضمن استدامتها. pic.twitter.com/eW6kKHlFzk — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) February 20, 2020

