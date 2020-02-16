More Than 200 Illegal Workers Deported From Oman

16 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower stated on Sunday [February 16] that they deported from Oman over 200 expat workers who were found in violation of the labour law.



This came after the ministry, represented by a dedicated team, in the governorate of Muscat conducted an inspection.

In a tweet, the ministry stated: “The Ministry, represented by the inspection team in Muscat, during the period February 09 – 15, 2020, deported 246 violating workforce who were caught in inspection campaigns that aimed to implement the provisions of the labour laws in order to regulate the labour market.”

Share this
Related News
Ministry of Manpower urges private sector to submit Omanisation plans
Ministry of Manpower urges private sector to submit Omanisation plans
21 Omanis to participate in World Skills Kazan 2019
21 Omanis to participate in World Skills Kazan 2019

Public Reviews and Comments