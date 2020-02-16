More Than 200 Illegal Workers Deported From Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower stated on Sunday [February 16] that they deported from Oman over 200 expat workers who were found in violation of the labour law.

This came after the ministry, represented by a dedicated team, in the governorate of Muscat conducted an inspection.

In a tweet, the ministry stated: “The Ministry, represented by the inspection team in Muscat, during the period February 09 – 15, 2020, deported 246 violating workforce who were caught in inspection campaigns that aimed to implement the provisions of the labour laws in order to regulate the labour market.”

