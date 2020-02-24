More cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in the GCC

Bahrain and Kuwait were among the two GCC countries that reported new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today.

The Kingdom of Bahrain reported its first case of Coronavirus today [February 24, 2020]. The patient is a citizen who arrived to the country from Iran.

Meanwhile, the virus was also confirmed in three patients in Kuwait. The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that the three patients were among the 700 people that were evacuated from the Iranian city of Mashhad.

No cases have been reported in the Sultanate yet. The Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has also advised its citizens to avoid traveling to countries where cases of coronavirus have been reported.

A CNN report stated that, as of today, there were at least 77,150 confirmed cases in mainland China, bringing the global total to more than 79,000, while death toll currently stands at 2,620.

Source: CNN, KUNA, ONA

