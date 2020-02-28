MOH: Sixth case of COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Oman

A sixth case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Oman a statement released on Thursday [February 27] by the Ministry of Health (MOH) declared. The case was again linked with travel to Iran, according to the MOH.

The first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by MOH on Monday, February 24, with two additional confirmed cases announced on Tuesday, February 25, and a fifth case announced on Thursday, February 27.

Responding to the announcement made on their Twitter page of this latest sixth case, the MOH stated that the patient was on home quarantine and that all six cases are in stable condition.

The Ministry also once again reminds the public to take all precautionary measures for best hygiene practices to help stop the spread of the virus, and to avoid adhering to rumours and to take information from official sources only.

(Read also: One more patient tests positive for Coronavirus in Oman.)

(Read also: MOH releases video on best hygiene practices to prevent spread of infectious disease.)

The #Ministry_of_Health announces the registration of a new novel Corona virus (COVID-19) case, linked to travelling to Iran, which raises the number of the registered cases in the Sultanate to (6) untill the issuance of this statement. pic.twitter.com/pIjoqkoxH5 — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) February 27, 2020

Share this