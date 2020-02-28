MOH: Sixth case of COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Oman

28 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

A sixth case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Oman a statement released on Thursday [February 27] by the Ministry of Health (MOH) declared. The case was again linked with travel to Iran, according to the MOH.



The first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by MOH on Monday, February 24, with two additional confirmed cases announced on Tuesday, February 25, and a fifth case announced on Thursday, February 27.

Responding to the announcement made on their Twitter page of this latest sixth case, the MOH stated that the patient was on home quarantine and that all six cases are in stable condition.

The Ministry also once again reminds the public to take all precautionary measures for best hygiene practices to help stop the spread of the virus, and to avoid adhering to rumours and to take information from official sources only.

(Read also: One more patient tests positive for Coronavirus in Oman.)

(Read also: MOH releases video on best hygiene practices to prevent spread of infectious disease.)

Share this
Related News
Omanis traveling to UAE now need to use passports instead of ID cards, as coronavirus controls intensify
Omanis traveling to UAE now need to use passports instead of ID cards, as coronavirus controls intensify
Additional SalamAir flight to transport stranded residents from Iran on Friday
Additional SalamAir flight to transport stranded residents from Iran on Friday

Public Reviews and Comments