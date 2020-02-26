MOH releases video on best hygiene practices to prevent spread of infectious disease

A new animated video released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) shows viewers how just a few simple steps can help save lives and reduce the spread of infectious disease.

In the wake of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus’s continued spread worldwide, and with four cases to date confirmed in Oman, the MOH is pursuing an increased awareness campaign to educate the public on best hygiene practices to avoid the spread of germs.

In a Tweet shared today, a short video with animate graphics shows just how far disease-carrying droplets can spread from uncovered coughs and sneezes. It also highlights the importance of proper hand-washing — “the least expensive and most effective practice”, stating that “your protection begins with the cleanliness of your hands.”

Click the embed link below to watch.

(Also read: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman jumps to four)

تعتبر الأيدي وسيلة رئيسية لنقل الكثير من الأمراض المعدية، لذا فإن غسل اليدين بطريقة صحيحة يعتبر الممارسة الأقل تكلفة والأكثر فاعلية .. وقايتك تبدأ من نظافة يديك #كورونا_المستجد #تثقيف_صحي pic.twitter.com/P6I1NptgYp — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) February 26, 2020

Share this