MOH issues protocol measures for travelers returning from Iran

Passengers who arrived back in Oman from Iran after February 9, 2020 are being advised to remain at home and to reach out to their nearest health centre or call the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) call centre number at (+968) 2444-1999 for guidance on protocol measures for quarantine procedures.

In a statement published to Twitter on Friday [February 28] the MOH called on any travelers exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath and difficulty breathing to promptly head to their nearest health centre. The statement also reminded those with symptoms to wear face masks when visiting health centres and to avoid public transportation.

There are currently six cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus confirmed in Oman by the Ministry of Health and all six patients are reported to be in stable condition.

