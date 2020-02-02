Ministry To Begin Spraying Pesticides To Combat Locust Swarms In Oman

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has announced that they will begin spraying pesticides to combat locust swarms in deserts and villages around Oman.

Two locations – Al Amerat and Quriyat – are currently being targeted under the initiative, and the ministry said that they must take precautions and cooperate with the public for the greater public good.

Al Wisal Radio reports that in December 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries conducted surveys of ninety thousand hectares in the southeast and central regions of the Sultanate to control the Desert Locust using 286 liters of pesticides.

Currently, locust swarms in Africa are causing widespread havoc, as they consume fields. Ethiopia is spraying pesticide from small planes to displace hovering throngs, though swarms have forced passenger jets in the region to make emergency landings.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, had earlier declared an emergency to protect crops and help farmers. The Pakistani government said it was the worst locust infestation in more than two decades.

