Ministry of Transport announces two major new road developments in Oman

(Photo credit: Y Magazine)

Two major new development projects valued at RO165 million are set to reshape some of the Sultanate’s busiest roads over the next three years — the expansion of the Rusayl/Bid Bid route, and more points of access for local villages along the Batinah Expressway.

At a press conference held this morning, Oman’s Minister of Transport, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Futaisi, signed agreements for the expansion of the current two-lane road from the Muscat Expressway towards Bid Bid into a four-lane thoroughfare, via the addition of two additional lanes, with work on the project set to be completed in three years’ time.

The second agreement approved by the Ministry is a contracted project to add a greater number of intersections along the Batinah Expressway, improving access for a larger number of villages along the route to be connected to the Expressway. Both projects are slated to cost a combined total of RO165 million.

