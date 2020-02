The occupations of sales representative and purchase representative/promoter¬†are now banned for expatriates in Oman’s private sector, according to a new ruling by the Ministry of Manpower (MoM).

The new law reads:”Current contracts and work permits of non-Omani employees are still valid.”

However, they will be not renewed after the contracts’ expiry as per the new decision.

The Ministerial Decision was issued on 29, January 2020 by the minister of manpower.

