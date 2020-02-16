Ministry Of Health Refutes Coronavirus Rumors In Oman

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed that no cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Oman yet.

This comes after rumours of seven residents testing positive for the virus came to light on social media platforms. The ministry has since dubbed it as fake news.

A tweet by the MoH today reads: “An official source from the Ministry of Health confirmed that no cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-2019) have been recorded in the Sultanate.

“The Ministry urges everyone to consult the official sources and not paying attention to the rumors,” it added, before stating that legal measures will be taken against those publishing rumours.

