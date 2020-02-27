Ministry of Education monitoring coronavirus situation closely, no word on school closures

In light of public health concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Oman’s Ministry of Education released a statement today saying that it is following the situation closely and is in close contact with the Ministry of Health for updates to “combat any potential spread in schools” across the Sultanate.

The statement stressed that the Ministry is “raising awareness on the importance of following healthy prevention methods in case symptoms show up in a school,” but made no mention of any plans to close schools in Oman or of any directives that would otherwise affect their operations.

(Also read: Here’s everything you need to know about COVID-19 and how it spreads.)

بيان حول متابعة #وزارة_التربية_والتعليم لتطورات فيروس كورونا المستجد (ncov-2019) pic.twitter.com/1lz4uPqdJh — وزارة التربية والتعليم (@OmanEduPortal) February 27, 2020

