Mausoleum Of Bibi Maryam Under Renovation

The centuries-old Mausoleum of Bibi Maryam in Qalhat, which is an integral part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, is currently undergoing renovation.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Heritage and Culture revealed that the restoration works will last four months, and that a team of specialists are working on the project.

It added: “The restoration [will continue] in accordance with procedures, standards and guidelines followed in this field in an important preventive measure to ensure its safety and authenticity.”

