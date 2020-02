Muscat: Oman’s Majlis Al Shura holds today (Monday) a memorial service for the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Members of the council are convening together and will share messages about the late HM. The session started earlier today with readings of verses from the Holy Book of Quran.

The session will end in a Dua’ (prayer) for the soul of HM Sultan Qaboos (May he rest in peace).

