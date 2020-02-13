Maintenance works to affect Muscat water supply for 48 hours

The Main Emergency Committee at Diam met on Wednesday, February 12 at its head office in Bausher to discuss a request submitted by Hyflux Oman — owner of the Quriyyat desalination plant, on its program for performing periodic maintenance of the plant on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29.

The meeting reviewed those important precautionary measures to be taken in order to reduce the impact of the water supply during this period of maintenance, which will last for 48 hours as the station feeds the wilayats of Quriyyat, Al Amerat, Muttrah, Muscat, and parts of Bausher.

Sub-emergency committees of Diam have been activated in those affected wilayats to ensure that alternative water sources are readily available. This includes making sure to raise water levels in all major and subsidiary collection tanks, activating reciprocating pumping between the Quriyyat, Al Ghubrah, and Barka desalination plants, and using wells in the wilayats.

Diam urges all subscribers to take necessary measures and continue to conserve their water consumption.

Source: ONA

