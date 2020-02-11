Kuwait to name a street after His Majesty Sultan Qaboos

The Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed, has ordered that a main street in the nation be named after the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Kuwait’s Council of Ministers released a statement on Monday that read: “Based on the directions of His Highness the Emir, and in appreciation to the roles of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in supporting the GCC council, and the Arab and Islamic World’s issues, the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers has assigned the Municipality of Kuwait to name a main street after His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The statement said that the gesture comes as a means of honor to the late Sultan of Oman.

