Khoula Hospital successfully performs complex head operation on child in Oman

The Craniofacial surgery team at the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Craniofacial Surgery at the Khoula Hospital has successfully performed a complex head surgery on a two-year-old child.

The child was suffering from Craniosynostosis, a condition in which one or more of the fibrous sutures in an infant skull prematurely fuses by turning into bone (ossification), thereby changing the growth pattern of the skull.

As a result, there would not be enough space for the brain to grow.

This will lead to premature closure of the sutures leading to increased intracranial pressure, which can then result in poor eyesight, delay in brain development, difficulties in sleeping, and poor mental development with a decrease in IQ.

Dr. Taimoor al Bulushi – Head of Plastic, Reconstructive and Craniofacial Surgery; and Head of the Craniofacial Unit at the Khoula Hospital – said that such cases are ‘rare’ and occur ‘once every 2000 births’.

The doctor mentioned in his report: “It [Craniosynostosis] is a part of a syndrome that occurs in between 15 to 40 per cent of patients, but usually occurs as isolated cases.

“There are several reasons for the occurrence of such distortions, which includes genetical and environmental factors. A genetic study of the genes can be done to find out the type of syndrome and the reasons for its occurrence.

“These syndromes may be accompanied by other birth defects in other parts of the body, depending on the type of syndrome,” he added.

Dr. Taimoor also pointed out that the increase in intracranial pressure in children suffering from craniosynostosis causes excessive crying due to the resulting headache and vomiting after eating, especially in the morning hours.

“Therefore, these operations must be performed and the shape of the skull must be corrected before the children complete their first year. Also, at that age, the bones of the skull are easy to shape and are placed in the natural shape to grow back naturally.”

The doctor then explained: “The condition of this child was complicated, as all the sutures were fused, which led to an increase in intracranial pressure. Therefore, the operation was carried out in two phases.

“In the first stage, the posterior part of the skull was corrected and expanded, in the second stage after 6 months the anterior part of the skull was corrected and expanded, and the two operations were done successfully.

“Carrying out these surgeries requires preparation and a treatment plan to be agreed upon by the craniofacial surgical team and neurosurgeons in advance of the surgery, and performing such operations requires a multidisciplinary team of craniofacial surgeons, neurosurgeons in addition to anesthesiologists and trained nursing staff with experience.”

This was the 75th surgery of its kind that was performed at the Khoula Hospital – and all of them were successful.

Prior to this, such cases were always referred to international treatment in specialised centres at the state’s expense. The report also added that such surgeries would cost upwards of US$100,000 abroad.

Source: Ministry of Health

