In Pictures: Omani jobseeker designs Sultan Qaboos Museum mockup

Young Omani jobseeker Huda Al Ubaidani had a unique way of expressing grief. She designed a 3D mockup of a museum dedicated to the life of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The modern design consists of five buildings that resemble the face of Sultan Qaboos from a bird’s-eye view.

“I wish to see a museum that archives and displays different aspects of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ life, like his pictures and speeches,” she said to Al Wisal Radio.

“I think a place like this will ensure to keep His Majesty’s message, and send it across to future generations,” she added.

Al Ubaidani is a 2016 Architecture Engineering graduate from the Technical College in Muscat. She calls upon businessmen in Oman to trust Omani talents in architecture.

“A thank you is not enough to say to our late Sultan as he spent all his life building this country for us. Thank you for prioritizing education so that I became an architect who can serve her country,”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this