Holy Quran recitation ceremony held in remembrance of the late Sultan Qaboos

The Honorable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, held a Holy Quran reciting ceremony at the Royal Family Hall in Al Khuwair on Wednesday [19 February].

The ceremony also marked the conclusion of mourning over the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said bin Taimour.

The recitation ceremony was attended by the Royal family womenfolk, women members of the State Council, the Majlis A’Shura, Under-Secretaries, wives of ministers and senior military commanders, and citizens.

May the Almighty Allah have mercy on the soul of the late Sultan and grant him peaceful abode in paradise in the company of the devout and martyrs.

