HM The Sultan wishes Emir of Kuwait ‘good health’ and a ‘long life’ in a telephonic conversation

ONA – His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik today phoned Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

During the telephonic conversation, His Majesty the Sultan exchanged cordial conversations and aspects of the existing fraternal cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere wishes of good health, well-being and a long life to Sheikh Sabah, and the brotherly people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

On his turn, Sheikh Sabah expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s gesture. Sheikh Sabah also wished His Majesty a good health, happiness and success in leading the Omani people towards further progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

