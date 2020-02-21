HM The Sultan receives US Secretary of State

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received in his office today [Friday, February 21] the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

معالي #مايك_بومبيو وزير الخارجية الأمريكية والوفد المرافق له يصل السلطنة في زيارة تستغرق يومًا واحدًا. pic.twitter.com/sJbduuLYK5 — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) February 21, 2020

.@SecPompeo arrived in Muscat this afternoon to discuss the United States’ steadfast partnership with #Oman and to express condolences on behalf of the U.S. to H.M. Sultan Haitham on the passing of Sultan Qaboos. #USandOman pic.twitter.com/UmSupvdRvM — U.S. Embassy Muscat (@USEmbMuscat) February 21, 2020

Source: ONA

