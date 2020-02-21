HM The Sultan receives US Secretary of State

21 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received in his office today [Friday, February 21] the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.



During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Source: ONA

 

