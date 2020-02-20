HM The Sultan Issues Royal Decree Amending Annex 3 of Law On State Flag, Emblem And Anthem

Muscat (ONA) – His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik today [Thursday, February 20] issued a Royal Decree, No.2/2020, amending Annex (3) of the Law on State’s Flag, Emblem and National Anthem.

Article (1) states that the clause attached to this decree shall replace the clause termed “First” of Annex No.3 attached to the Law on the State’s Flag, Emblem and National Anthem, issued under Royal Decree No.53/2004.

Article (2) cancels all that contradicts this decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Click on the link below for more details on the new words of the National Anthem (in Arabic):

