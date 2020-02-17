HM Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s life to be highlight of cultural events at Muscat International Book Fair

More than 600 publishing houses from 32 countries will take part in the 25th Edition of the Muscat International Book Fair.

In a press conference today [Monday, February 17], it was revealed by His Excellency Dr. Abdul Munim al Hasani, the Minister of Information, that the book fair will host 676 publishing houses.

It was also revealed that the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s life will be highlighted in cultural events, and that an encyclopedia – titled ‘History of Oman Across Ages’ – will be launched at the fair.

The opening ceremony is expected to be presided by HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq, the advisor to HM the Sultan.

An additional 270 publishing houses from third parties will also be taking part this year, and Lebanese professor, politician and former government minister, Tarek Mitri, is expected to visit the fair.

The Muscat International Book Fair is slated to commence on Saturday, February 22 and continue until March 2, 2020.

