HM Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq emphasizes on government’s integrity and accountability

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has said in his first speech to the nation after the 40-day mourning period that he is determined to take required actions to reshape the state’s administrative system and update laws, legislations and work programs; and to simplify government procedures.

He also emphasized on the importance of integrity and accountability in the government sector and on enforcing governance.

His Majesty then stated that he would revise the work of government companies to improve its performance and contribution to the economy.

The government will also work on utilizing resources towards reducing debt, increasing income and following a competent management system to boost diversification of economy.

Share this