HM Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq emphasizes on government’s integrity and accountability

23 Feb 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has said in his first speech to the nation after the 40-day mourning period that he is determined to take required actions to reshape the state’s administrative system and update laws, legislations and work programs; and to simplify government procedures.



He also emphasized on the importance of integrity and accountability in the government sector and on enforcing governance.

His Majesty then stated that he would revise the work of government companies to improve its performance and contribution to the economy.

The government will also work on utilizing resources towards reducing debt, increasing income and following a competent management system to boost diversification of economy.

Share this
Related News
Official 40-day mourning period in Oman ends today, but love for HM Sultan Qaboos only grows stronger
Official 40-day mourning period in Oman ends today, but love for HM Sultan Qaboos only grows stronger
HM The Sultan Condoles KSA King
HM The Sultan Condoles KSA King

Public Reviews and Comments