His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Loved Us All Irrespective Of Our Status, Religion, Or Nationality: Indian TV Channel Reports

In memory of the Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and in prayer for his soul, the Kakkanor temple in the panchayat of Edachery in the Kozhikode district offered food to templegoers.

The proceedings were sponsored by expat malayalis working in Oman and were a part of the ‘Thira Maholsavam’ (a folk-ritual art performance festival performed by temples across the river Nila).

From The Vault: 36 Rare Photos Of The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

In a special televised report compiled by Media One TV, a temple priest is heard saying: “We all would like to pray for the soul and peaceful resting of the benevolent His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.”

The temple was also lined with photos of the late HM. Placards and smaller handouts were also distributed to the templegoers.

More than 4,000 people took part in the ceremony.

“Sultan Qaboos is a ruler who showered us all with love and respect irrespective of whether we were poor or rich, Muslim or Hindu, or even whether we were citizens or expats,” an expat templegoer is heard saying.

Earlier, the temple had also held special prayer services for the good health of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Share this