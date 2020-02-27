Here’s everything you need to know about COVID-19 and how it spreads

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) continues its rollout of an aggressive awareness campaign surrounding the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. In the latest in an animated series of informative videos produced in an effort to help halt the virus’ spread, MOH breaks down the facts — what COVID-19 is, how it’s transmitted, its symptoms, and methods of prevention.

MOH has also put forth guidelines on whether or not the public should wear masks, urging those with respiratory symptoms or individuals caring for those with respiratory symptoms, and those working in the health sector to don masks. While its recommendation for members of the general public who are not having respiratory is that the need for a mask is not required.

