A temporary halt has been issued in the renewal of contracts of expat staff in the public education sector.

The Ministry of Education has ordered not to renew non-Omani employees’ contracts in the education sector for the academic year 2020/2021.

However, it added that it will inform the authorities later about when these contracts can be issued/renewed.

This comes as a part of the ministry’s efforts to determine its needs of teaching staff for the 2020/2021 academic year.

