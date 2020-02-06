Gridlock ensues on Muscat Expressway after traffic accident

A collision on the Muscat Expressway has brought traffic in the area to a halt on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened on the stretch of the Expressway in Ghala heading towards the direction of Al Batinah.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) urged commuters to exercise caution while in the area and seek out alternative detours in order to bypass traffic jams.

In a Tweet made from their official account, the ROP stated: “A traffic accident on the Muscat Expressway in Ghala, heading to the south and north Al Batinah governorates has caused long delays in the movement of vehicles. Please be careful and take alternative paths.”

حادث مروري على طريق مسقط السريع بمنطقة غلا بالاتجاه إلى محافظتي جنوب وشمال الباطنة مع وجود كثافة مرورية وبطء في حركة السير.

يرجى أخذ الحيطة والحذر واتخاذ مسارات بديلة.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) February 6, 2020

