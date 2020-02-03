New Fuel Stations In Oman To Have Electric Car Charging Points

Muscat: New fuel stations in Oman will have electric vehicle charging stations, as per a new ruling by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The ministry said, in response to Majlis al Shura inquiry, that electric charging stations have been added as a requirement for building permits for new fuel stations in the Sultanate.

The ministry also added that it is coordinating with existing fuel stations to deploy electric vehicle charging points.

It is worth mentioning that last month, Oman Oil Marketing Company rolled out the first green service station in the country.

