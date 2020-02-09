For The First Time In 50 Years, The National Anthem Won’t Be Played In Schools In Oman

For the first time in 50 years, students across schools in the Sultanate will begin the new semester to their academic year without reciting the National Anthem of their beloved nation – Oman.

All government and public schools across the nation begin the second semester to their classes today [February 9].

However, the Ministry of Education issued a statement asking all schools to fly the Omani flags at half-mast, and to refrain from reciting the National Anthem.

This applies throughout the mourning period (as issued by the Diwan Royal Court) following the passing of the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

أول صباح للمدارس

دون #قابوس_بن_سعيد

رحم الله من بدأ عهده بالتعليم pic.twitter.com/zfF6Ro9h1y — يوسف الزدجالي (@springism414) February 9, 2020

