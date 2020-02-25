First tourism company in the GCC to win eco-tourism accreditation is Omani

As the spotlight on climate change and sustainability intensifies, one Omani tourism company is leading the way in the region – and they’re making the Sultanate proud.

The tourism industry has long been considered a contributor of greenhouse gases. As per the revelations of the World Economic Forum (WEF), up to eight per cent of the global emissions per year can be attributed to the industry.

However, Daymaniat Shells, an Omani tourism company has put forward and implemented its vision to stay ahead of the times, leaving behind nothing else but footprints in the sands of Oman.

Operating from the Al Mouj Marina in Muscat, the company proudly dons the Silver accreditation badge from Green Tourism – a global certification program that provides a framework to achieve a sustainable business in the tourism industry – and has since become the only company in the Middle East to have this award.

The founders of Daymaniat Shells – Captain Fahad Rashid Said al Maashari and Lea Widner – say that the recognition comes after they implemented a no-single-use-plastics approach in their tours, regular beach cleanup sessions, and a policy to respect the natural habitat of fauna.

In a press release to the media, the representatives wrote: “We have always been passionate about the incredible sea creatures you can discover at the islands, from turtles to whale sharks to rays and so much more.

“We ensure visitors learn how to approach different sea creatures so not to alarm or disturb them in their natural habitat.

“Furthermore, we work hard to reduce all single-use plastics onboard their trips and when they are not operating tours, they are organizing beach clean ups and initiatives to continue to preserve Oman’s rich bio-diverse coastline.”

The eco-tourism award and recognition, further echoes the overwhelmingly positive feedback from their customers’ feedbacks on TripAdvisor, where they are said to be the ‘number one provider of boat tours and water sports in Muscat’.

Daymaniat Shells specialize in a range of trips to the Daymaniyat Island Nature Reserve, which is one of the most striking snorkeling locations in the Sea of Oman, and is a well-known nest for large numbers of turtles that lay their eggs as well as migratory birds.

The company’s trips includes overnight camping (during winter), group trips and private trips with family and friends.

