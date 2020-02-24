First cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced today [February 24, 2020] two positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 in Oman.

The two cases are the first to be reported in the Sultanate.

The patients are two Omani women who came back home from Iran. They are in stable condition and in quarantine, as per the MOH.

Iran has officially confirmed thus far 66 cases of COVID-19 infection in the Islamic Republic and 12 deaths – although there has been debate over whether or not the figure is higher.

Meanwhile, Bahrain and Kuwait have also reported their first cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Currently there are 78,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the global death toll from the virus reaching 2,462, according to the latest situation report published on Sunday, February 23 by the World Health Organization.

In its statement, Oman’s MOH has outlined tips for precautionary measures to reduce the risk the public’s risk of contraction or spreading of the virus, while urging residents and citizens to avoid the spread of rumours regarding information on the virus in Oman and to only take information from official sources.

COVID-19 – Best hygiene practices as per MOH

Wash hands regularly with soap and water

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Reduce or avoid handshakes or kisses on the cheek when greeting.

Practice healthy habits when coughing or sneezing. Ex: Sneezing/coughing into the crook of your elbow or into a tissue.

